A classic 90s rom-com has become “based on a true story” after a 32 year-old woman was caught posing as a high school student at three different public schools in Boston, USA.

The cult movie Never Been Kissed stars Drew Barrymore as an insecure 25-year-old journalist who returns to high school undercover for a story, but ends up re-living her life as a teen, filled with all the drama, friendship and romance one expects from adolescence.

Now, in a curious case of life imitating art, ex social-worker Shelby Hewitt, who went by the aliases Ellie and Daniella, enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year at three high schools across Boston.

The New York Times reports that Hewitt befriended her peers and would “gossip with teenagers during lunch and complain about homework.”

And while her motivation for doing so is unclear, the comparison is eery and undeniable.

