New video footage shows that Anne Heche was allegedly speeding down residential streets shortly before her crash into an L.A. residence this week, via TMZ.

Watch the footage here.

The video obtained by the outlet shows the actress speeding down a back road in Venice Beach in the same car that she later crashed. According to the person who caught the footage on video, this had been the third time she circled back around the same street (Cabrillo Avenue.) She was “going up and down and back and forth, driving wildly in each instance,” says the eyewitness.

Here is video obtained by TMZ, sent to LAPD. There are other videos, as well. The LAPD is apparently doing a full investigation. Let’s hope for justice for the victim and that Anne Heche has a speedy recovery so she can serve time in jail and pay restitution and punitive damages. pic.twitter.com/z0x4HOMAzJ — Blair (@heatblair) August 7, 2022

People were reportedly yelling at her to slow down during her second lap around the street. Sources told TMZ that Heche left around the corner of Cabrillo after her third time up the street. The video was shot at 10:45 AM which was about an hour before her crash. Heche crashed into the garage of a Mar Vista apartment complex on Friday (April 5.)

.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast – a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022

The crash resulted in a fire that left her in the hospital with severe burns. It’s currently unclear what her final condition is, but the outlet reports that cops were hesitant to do routine tests or background checks on her due to her state.