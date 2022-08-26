The premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ has smashed all kinds of records, becoming HBO’s most-watched original series with 10 Million viewers.

Many people were curious to see if the Game of Thrones audience still had an appetite for a return to Westeros, after fans were left with mixed feelings at the end of Game of Thrones.

Many fans took to social media after watching the first episode of House of the Dragon, laughing at the fact HBO has managed to drag them back into the Game of Thrones world.

