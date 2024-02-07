During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside her co-stars from Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Demi Moore fondly reminisced about her iconic role in the 1990 film, Ghost, and the experience of working alongside the late Patrick Swayze, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Reflecting on her initial encounter with the Dirty Dancing star and the famous pottery scene, Moore shared, “The first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time, trying to figure out his thing.” She humorously recalled how her perspective shifted when Swayze removed his shirt, prompting her to exclaim, “Oh, got it. Get on behind me.”

Beyond the on-screen memories, Moore revealed that she still retains some of the clay pots she crafted during the making of Ghost. Despite describing them as “pitiful” and “the saddest looking things,” they serve as tangible mementos of her time on set.

Despite initial doubts about the film’s potential, Moore admitted to Howard Stern last year that she was uncertain whether Ghost would succeed, given its blend of comedy, thriller, and romance. Yet, the film defied expectations, becoming the highest-grossing theatrical release of 1990 and earning five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Editing. Notably, Moore’s co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, clinched the Best Supporting Actress award at the 1991 Academy Awards for her role in the film.