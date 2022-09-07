Chloe Lattanzi has taken to Instagram to share a “precious” video of her mother Olivia Newton-John officiating her wedding to James Driskill.

“Scrolling through my phone this morning I found this,” she captioned the video.

She added, “This is one of the most precious moments of my life. Years ago in the Bahamas I asked my gorgeous mama to marry me to this incredible man. Thank you mama. For everything. I miss you every moment.”

The 36-year-old has been engaged to the martial arts expert since 2010, and has long been rumoured to have married him in a secret ceremony.

While a ceremony did occur, it’s unknown if the couple made it official with a marriage licence.

