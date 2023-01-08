Adam Rich, who starred as the youngest son on the series Eight Is Enough, has died at his Los Angeles home at age 54.

An official cause of death is pending a scheduled autopsy, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Adam was simply a wonderful guy,” Rich’s spokesman, Danny Deraney, said in a statement.

“He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness.

“Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was so unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel really sad today,” he added.

“He really was America’s Little Brother.”

Thank you all for reaching out regarding Adam Rich. If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell.

Rich was best known for his role as Nicholas Bradford in the 1977 sitcom, Eight is Enough.

The show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, Grant Goodeve and more, ran from 1977 to 1981.

“I think he’s why the show was a big success,” Van Patten, who died in 2015, said of Rich in a 2011 interview for the Television Academy Foundation.

“People loved him! [Fans] named a child Nicholas and everything because of him.

“He was cute, and he was a good actor. He was very natural.”