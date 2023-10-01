Everyone’s favourite Scottish comedian Sir Billy Connolly has shared an update in his fight against Parkinson’s in a typically-irreverent interview alongside wife Pamela.

In the interview, published in The Guardian, Connolly tells of the “slow-moving” disease with which he was first diagnosed around 10 years ago, Pamela now cares for her 80-year-old husband full-time.

“It’s very difficult to see the progression exactly, because a lot of things come and go,” Connolly says of his experience with the disease.

Asked how his life has changed since the Parkinson’s diagnosis, the comedian observes that his wife now dresses him in the mornings, he has to get lifts everywhere and he’s spent more time at home, a life change he unexpectedly loves.

“It’s been brilliant! It’s been one of the great surprises of my life! I was told to stay home, I did it and I loved it. Even my dogs loved it”, Connolly says.

“Although we were very lucky because we live on a canal, so we could go for walks in a tropical paradise.”

But despite his positive outlook, he has struggled with his balance, resulting in a couple of serious falls, including one which resulted in a broken hip.

The interview comes ahead of the release of Connolly’s autobiography ‘Rambling Man: My Life on the Road’, which is out on October 10th.

