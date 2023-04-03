Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey have welcomed a baby girl this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

“3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Kaley, 37, wrote in her Instagram caption.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Tagging her boyfriend and the father of her child, she added: “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Advertisement

Advertisement