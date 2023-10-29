Taylor Swift is in her pumpkin era after an artist completely transformed a 399 pound (180-kilogram) pumpkin into an incredibly detailed lookalike of the Midnights singer just in time for Halloween.

Jeanette Paras has been painting giant pumpkins as celebrities for over 30 years and has tackled beloved musicians and characters like Miley Cyrus, Ted Lasso and even Baby Yoda, according to her website. This year, she decided to try her hand at painting Swift and the results are mind-blowing. The Dublin, Ohio-based artist painted a 180kg pumpkin to perfectly match Swift’s stunning look from the 2023 Grammy Awards, complete with dangling earrings, a blonde wig, a cat eye sharp enough to kill a man and her signature red lip, per Us Weekly.

Paras showed off her impressive skills on her Instagram, debuting Pumpkin Taylor, or as she calls it Taylor Swiftkin, to the world and even matching in her own midnight blue shirt and earrings. She also painted a smaller pumpkin like a football and placed it on top of a bucket with the number 87 as a reference to Swift’s new boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

