A woman is suing Disney World for $50,000 ($AU78,000) after reportedly copping an ‘injurious wedgie’ on a water slide.

Emma McGuinness, 33, says the injuries happened when she went down the Humunga Kowabunga slide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park while on holiday in 2019, as per People Magazine.

The water slide sits just over 65 metres above the water – roughly the height of a five-storey building.

“The impact of The Slide and [Emma’s] impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms. McGuinness’ clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her,” the complaint read.

“She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.

“She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for medical care and treatment, and eventually transported to another hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist.”

While Emma was aware that there were risks that could occur while on it, her lawyer said in the complaint that the slide “was unsafe and unreasonably dangerous to Ms. McGuinness and other patrons because it failed to meet the expectations of a reasonable consumer, including Ms. McGuinness.”