Westpac services have finally been restored following a major outage which left thousands of customers unable to access their money.

The bank’s online systems crashed around 9pm on Monday, impacting their mobile and online banking services.

It’s understood the issue was sparked by a “routine technology update” and resulted in some customers logging into the app to find a bank balance of zero dollars, while others were unable to log in at all.

“We’re aware that customers are currently experiencing issues accessing account information in online and mobile banking,” the bank wrote in a post to X.

“Our teams are working to fix the issue”.

It took several hours for the services to be restored, with the systems coming back online around 5am Tuesday.

“We want to apologise to all our customers who were impacted by the issue overnight,” Westpac wrote on social media.

“We recognise this took too long to resolve and we thank customers for their patience.”

