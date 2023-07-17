In a crushing blow for Melburnians, Victoria’s Commonwealth Games are set to be scrapped, sources close to the government claim.

The Herald Sun reports that Commonwealth Games staff were on Tuesday morning called in for an urgent meeting.

It comes after mounting uncertainty around the 2026 Games, which were due to be held across regional Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews is due to front the media this morning, flanked by Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan and Commonwealth Games Minister Harriet Shing.

Bit of a long one this morning. You might have heard the news this morning that Victoria will no longer be hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. And I wanted to tell you about the decision. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 17, 2023

More to Come

Advertisement

Advertisement