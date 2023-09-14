In a move that left many astonished and others skeptical, two seemingly non-human corpses were presented to the Mexican Congress this week.

These greyish, humanoid-form mummies were unveiled by renowned journalist and researcher Jaime Maussan, who reportedly discovered them in Peru in 2017.

Representing something beyond our known terrestrial evolution, these specimens are testing the boundaries of our understanding of life itself.

Carbon dating analyses from the National Autonomous University of Mexico suggest these beings are around a millennium old, adding yet another layer of mystery to their origin.

These potentially alien bodies have garnered both awe and ridicule. Photos of the famed movie extraterrestrial E.T. became a popular meme on social media platforms, while some users sarcastically proposed Maussan for the position of “President of Intergalactic Relations”.

The presentation of these unclassified beings, which occurred during a session led by ruling party politician Sergio Gutierrez, has sparked a wave of debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life — a topic even NASA has begun to address more seriously. Yet, the question remains: Are these genuinely alien bodies, or just another unfounded assertion?

This sensational revelation comes at a time when intrigue around unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs) is at its peak.

Just months ago, Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot, came forward with claims that sightings of these unexplained phenomena are grossly underreported.

While we remain on the brink of potentially groundbreaking discoveries, the skeptical are quick to mention Maussan’s 2015 claim of a similar alien body that turned out to be a human child.

Journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan gave details under oath

And so, as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the infamous Roswell UFO incident, the debate around the existence of extraterrestrial life continues to captivate.

Whether these mummified bodies represent the next chapter in our understanding of the universe or are merely another myth, only time – and science – will tell.