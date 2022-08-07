The original voice of beloved animated penguin ‘Pingu’ has died.

Carlo Bonomi passed away over the weekend at the age of 85.

Bonomi voiced all of the characters during the show’s first four seasons and is credited with creating the show’s signature language used by the creatures living and working in Antarctica.

we lost a true voice acting legend today who gave us this very funny scene in pingu goes fishing & much more over the years pic.twitter.com/ZHtI90sQVL — OBtweets (@obtweets30) August 6, 2022

