A new biography has hit the shelves claiming that the late Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer prior to passing away.

‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ is written by Gyles Daubeney Brandreth; an English broadcaster, writer and former politician.

Brandreth wrote, “The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you’d expect.”

The Queen was living with multiple myeloma which explains the “tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues” we were often told about during the last year or so of her life,” according to a close friend of Prince Philip.

Rest in Peace.