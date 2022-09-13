Champion racehorse trainer Chris Waller and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott are among a small group of Australians invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The pair have been selected among a group of 10 Australian non-dignitaries to attend the Westminster Abbey service on Monday.

Mr Waller, the thoroughbred trainer of champion mare Winx, looked after many of the Queen’s horses and built a close relationship with her over the years.

“She was very normal and made you feel very comfortable,” he told Nine’s Today Show.

Mr Alcott, who famously made the Queen giggle during a Zoom call after being named Australian of the Year, will also attend the funeral.

The remaining eight Australians include Valmai Dempsey (ACT Senior Australian of the Year 2022), Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM (Aboriginal elder, artist and activist, who established the Miriam Rose Foundation), Shanna Whan (2022 Local Hero Australian of the Year), Sabra Abraham (QLD Local Hero 2022), Kim Smith (Tasmania Local Hero 2022), Trudy Lin (SA Young Australian of the Year 2022), Danny Abdallah (i4five Foundation founder) and Greg Melick (Returned Services League president).

The 10 will represent Australia at the funeral alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda, and acting high commissioner to the UK Lynette Wood.