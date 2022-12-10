Google has released its annual ‘Year In Search’ roundup, and while the overall Aussie list for 2022 is unsurprisingly sport-heavy, it’s also… bittersweet.

Remember Wordle? It topped the list of the most searched, followed by two of the biggest sporting events, the Australian Open and the World Cup.

But I did say it was a bittersweet.

In fourth place, and the first person to appear on the list, is Shane Warne.

The late cricketing great was followed by Novak Djokovic, likely due to his visa drama at the start of the year, then more sport, The Ashes coming in as Australia’s seventh most searched term before our tennis hero Ash Barty slides in at 8th place.

Olivia Newton-John was the 9th most searched, followed by the late Betty White.

Most Googled terms: Overall

Wordle

Australian Open

World Cup

Shane Warne

Ukraine

Novak Djokovic

Ashes

Ash Barty

Olivia Newtown-John

Betty White

Interestingly. this year also marks the first time that COVID-19 did not feature in Google’s top 10 overall searches.