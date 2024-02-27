As investigations continue, the NSW top cop is copping heat over a tone-deaf comment she made defending her handling of the case on Sunrise this morning.

Host Nat Barr was questioning the NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb on why it took so long for the police to speak out, particularly as the accused, Beau Lamarre-Condon, is also a police officer.

“No matter how busy you are, you have a police officer allegedly involved in this. You have a crime that has gripped this nation. Three days to speak? Come on,” Barr said.

Webb replied that it was still a live investigation and was “very complex”, to which Barr wasn’t satisfied, asking whether she thought it was a “mistake” not to speak up.

Co-host Matt Shirvington interjected, asking if she thought the criticism over her actions was fair.

“Haters gonna hate, there will always be haters, isn’t that what Taylor says?” was Webb’s response.

Following the deaths, NSW Police have been asked not to march at this weekend’s Mardi Gras.