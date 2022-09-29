Queen Elizabeth died of old age, according to her death certificate, which has been published by the National Records of Scotland.

Elizabeth, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on September 8.

The certificate records her time of death as 3.10pm (10 minutes past midnight AEST).

Buckingham Palace had released a statement just after 12.30pm that day to say doctors were concerned about the Queen‘s health and that she would remain under medical supervision.

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, at 3.10pm on September 8th 2022. The information has been made publicly available on her death certificate. Her daughter, The Princess Royal, at her side throughout her last day, registered Her Late Majesty's death. pic.twitter.com/9vQTMnfy5E — Elizabeth II News & Updates (@Platinum2022) September 29, 2022

Her death was officially announced at 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

The Queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The certificate shows her death was registered by her daughter, Princess Anne, on September 16.