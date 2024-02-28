Kensington Palace issued a reassuring statement regarding Catherine, Princess of Wales, following Prince William’s unexpected withdrawal from an engagement due to a “personal matter.”

William was slated to pay tribute to Greece’s late King Constantine, his godfather, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Queen Camilla stepped in to lead the royal party in his absence, prompting speculation about the reason for William’s sudden departure.

While initial conjecture linked William’s absence to the passing of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, later reports clarified that this was not the case. Some suggested that Kate’s recent abdominal surgery might be related, as she has been recuperating since January and is not expected to resume royal duties until after Easter. However, Kensington Palace emphasised that Kate’s health remains stable.

King Charles also missed the service due to health concerns related to a recent prostate operation. Prince Pavlos, King Constantine’s son, read in William’s place. Despite these absences, the event saw a gathering of royals from various countries, including Spain, Denmark, Jordan, and the Netherlands, to honour King Constantine.

While Kate has been recuperating at Adelaide Cottage, reports indicate she is recovering well and recently enjoyed a family holiday at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Despite reassurances about her progress, her absence from public view has raised concerns. She has not been seen since Christmas Day, where she attended a church service with William and their children.