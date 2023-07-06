The AFL and police have opened an investigation over the massive leak of nude and graphic images of 45 past and current AFL players which have been circulated on social media.

News.com reports “A Google Drive link which contains folders of players, some of which are premiership winners and even Brownlow Medallists, have been circulating across social media and dating platforms.”

The AFL has confirmed the Integrity Unit is investigating and that police and AFL have been informed of the leak.

A spokesperson talked with The Herald Sun, “The AFL has been made aware of private and personal images of past and present AFL players being distributed and shared illegally and without consent after being contacted by a number of AFL clubs,”

“The images have been circulated by an anonymous person/s and it is alleged the files feature private and personal images of past and present AFL players however it is important to note that many of the images are yet to be verified for identification.”

They go onto say, “The AFL has no information regarding why the personal images have been circulated illegally and without consent or what the motive is in doing so.”

News.com reports The AFL have been working with the eSafety Commissioner for the past 15 hours to remove the images from social media.

