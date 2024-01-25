Tennis fans have pointed out a hilarious detail about Russian Tennis Player Daniil Medvedev’s outfit at the 2024 Australian Open.

Medvedev was competing against Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in a quarter-final match last night when the internet began to ridicule him for his choice of apparel.

In somewhat of an optical illusion, if you look at Medvedev’s choice of shoes, it looks as though he’s wearing a pair of ballet flats and white high socks.

saw someone on instagram saying medvedev looks like he is playing in little ballet flats and I CANNOT UNSEE IT https://t.co/U0zDBbas6t — Jane (@advantagejane) January 22, 2024 As you can imagine, the image of Medvedev has become a meme, doing the rounds on the internet and even catching the attention of Australian Tennis Player Daria Saville. BAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/WZnEva1Kht — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) January 9, 2024 Medvedev won the match against Hurkacz, making it through to the semi-finals where he’ll play against Alexander Zverev on Friday. You bet we’ll be watching that semi-final game to see if he brings them back. Watch the full highlights from the match below.