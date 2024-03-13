Paul Alexander, famously known as Polio Paul, has passed away.

Afflicted by polio at the age of six in 1952, he found himself hospitalised in Texas. In an era when the virus claimed countless lives, Alexander defied the odds, surviving with the aid of an iron lung. For over 70 years, he relied on this groundbreaking device until his recent passing on Sunday, March 10.

Christopher Ulmer, who initiated a GoFundMe campaign to support Alexander’s medical expenses, confirmed the news. Ulmer expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Alexander’s remarkable journey from polio survivor to accomplished individual. Despite his prolonged confinement, Alexander pursued education, becoming a lawyer and a published author, leaving an indelible impact on countless lives worldwide.

Ulmer’s fundraising efforts amassed an astonishing $143,000, alleviating Alexander’s financial burdens and ensuring a dignified farewell. Prior to his passing, Alexander held the Guinness World Record for the longest tenure in an iron lung. Today, only one other person in the US is known to rely on this life-sustaining apparatus.

Tributes poured in on social media, commemorating Alexander’s resilience and underscoring the importance of vaccines in preventing diseases like polio. His legacy serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of medical advancements and the fortitude of the human spirit.

Paul Alexander, a Texas man who lived in an iron lung for most of his life, has died. He was 78 years old 🙏 🕊️

pic.twitter.com/a92nE6coj8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement