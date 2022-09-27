A NASA spacecraft with specialist guidance from Australian tracking systems has crashed into a deep space asteroid in a dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock slams into Earth.

The multimillion-dollar rocket collided head-on with an asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza around 9.15am (AEST) on Tuesday, in what was the world’s first full-scale planetary defence test.

WSFM’s Ugly Phil spoke with Tom Statler, DART program scientist at NASA HQ, prior to the mission.

The NASA bunker broke out into cheers and applause as the test was deemed a success.