We’ll soon start to see King Charles on our $1 coin which will begin rolling out from now until Christmas.

Is it just us or does the King look a little younger than his 74-year-old self?

The Mint has unveiled the first look of King Charles on Australian coins. The effigy will be on the $1 coin by Christmas, with other coins to follow next year pic.twitter.com/XbMIWzX3CH — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) October 4, 2023

Coin experts point out that the King’s skin is near perfect, his noise has been reduced and his ears appear smaller.

