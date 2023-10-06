We’ll soon start to see King Charles on our $1 coin which will begin rolling out from now until Christmas.

Is it just us or does the King look a little younger than his 74-year-old self?

Coin experts point out that the King’s skin is near perfect, his noise has been reduced and his ears appear smaller.

