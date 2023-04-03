King Charles has made it clear that the monarch will be cutting down on the expenditure of UK resources on members of the royal family… AKA no more freeloading!

It comes as King Charles is reportedly already starting the process of modernising the monarchy.

One of the ways the monarch aim to slim down their spending is by eliminating subsidised rent and housing for working royals.

The eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage was reportedly the start of the belt-tightening.

So does this mean member of the royal family will be picking up jobs at fast food restaurants and local cafes? Look, most likely not, but they will be expected to pay for their own rent and finances on their homes, as well as personal finances.

King Henry VIII could never!

Several members of the extended Royal Family have been using subsidised palace accommodations for London apartments for them and their children for years, and that is expected to come to an end.

A source tells, “Over time, that is going to change. Properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family. Where it is in a palace environment they will of course be security vetted.”

Charles is reportedly working closely with his son and heir to the throne, Prince William, to plan and enact the changes.