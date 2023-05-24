Well, Apple users, the rumours are looking more and more likely that the next iPhone won’t be Lightning Cable compatible.

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are still about four months away, leaks have revealed the likely changes.

Probably the most annoying (yet unsurprising) move for Apple users is the company’s uptake of the USB-C as part of the European Union’s single charging standard for mobile devices.

By early 2024, an agreement to make products sold in the EU more sustainable, cut down on electronic waste and eliminate ‘cable clutter’ across 27 countries will come into effect.

“Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video game consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacture,” a 2022 release from the European Commission read.

In short, this means goodbye to the Lightning Cable.

Forbes reported other rumoured changes, including a new periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the scrapping the solid-state volume buttons for both Pro models.

Apple has yet to announce their launch event for iPhone 15, but it’s expected around September 7.