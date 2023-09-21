eBay Australia has uncovered what our nation spends the most time engaging with and talking about online and the results say a lot about us.
After extensive analysis of social media and search engine data, the information reveals a list of Australia’s top 100 most loved passions, hobbies and interests.
Here’s the top ten:
- AFL
- NRL
- Soccer
- UFC
- NFL
- Cricket
- Gaming
- Tennis
- Travel
- Consumer Electronics
Can you tell we’re a nation that loves our sport?
According to the report, 22% of our online conversations are centred around sports which honestly doesn’t surprise us.
Some other honourable mentions that didn’t quite make the top ten list include:
- 14 – Anime
- 16 – Music
- 17 – Pets
- 28 – Tattoos
- 35 – Wine
- 47 – Fish & Aquariums
- 56 – Coffee
- 65 – Pottery
- 85 – Astronomy
Who would have thought Fish & Aquariums are talked about more than coffee?
