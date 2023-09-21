eBay Australia has uncovered what our nation spends the most time engaging with and talking about online and the results say a lot about us.

After extensive analysis of social media and search engine data, the information reveals a list of Australia’s top 100 most loved passions, hobbies and interests.

Here’s the top ten:

AFL NRL Soccer UFC NFL Cricket Gaming Tennis Travel Consumer Electronics

Can you tell we’re a nation that loves our sport?

According to the report, 22% of our online conversations are centred around sports which honestly doesn’t surprise us.

Some other honourable mentions that didn’t quite make the top ten list include:

7 – Gaming

14 – Anime

16 – Music

17 – Pets

28 – Tattoos

35 – Wine

47 – Fish & Aquariums

56 – Coffee

65 – Pottery

85 – Astronomy

Who would have thought Fish & Aquariums are talked about more than coffee?