eBay Australia has uncovered what our nation spends the most time engaging with and talking about online and the results say a lot about us.

After extensive analysis of social media and search engine data, the information reveals a list of Australia’s top 100 most loved passions, hobbies and interests.

Here’s the top ten:

  1. AFL
  2. NRL
  3. Soccer
  4. UFC
  5. NFL
  6. Cricket
  7. Gaming
  8. Tennis
  9. Travel
  10. Consumer Electronics

Can you tell we’re a nation that loves our sport?

According to the report, 22% of our online conversations are centred around sports which honestly doesn’t surprise us.

Some other honourable mentions that didn’t quite make the top ten list include:

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • 7 – Gaming
  • 14 – Anime
  • 16 – Music
  • 17 – Pets
  • 28 – Tattoos
  • 35 – Wine
  • 47 – Fish & Aquariums
  • 56 – Coffee
  • 65 – Pottery
  • 85 – Astronomy

Who would have thought Fish & Aquariums are talked about more than coffee?

Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
australia Ebay online