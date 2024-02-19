Donations are continuing to flood in for the family of a Gold Coast teen who was killed in a horror crash on her way to the Taylor Swift concert in Melbourne.

Mieka Pokarier, 16, died after the SUV she was travelling in collided head-on with a semi-trailer along Dunedoo Road in Ballimore, near Dubbo, around 6pm on Thursday.

Mieka’s little sister Freya Pokarier, 10, was airlifted to hospital where she remains in an induced coma.

The children’s mother, Kim Litchfield, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Dubbo Hospital with minor injuries.

The trio were on their way from the Gold Coast to Melbourne for the trip of a lifetime to see pop superstar Taylor Swift in concert in Melbourne when the tragedy occurred.

Donations have since poured in for the heartbroken family, with a GoFundMe page already raising more than $60,000 in just a few days.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

