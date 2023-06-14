Looks like pizza juggernauts have hit a bit of a snag (food pun #1) with their dough (#2).

Dominos Pizza will be shutting down between 65-70 stores as they struggle to make a crust (#3). According to an update to the ASX they revealed earnings are down and they’ll be making some dramatic changes to improve the dicey (#4) situation.

Amongst the changes they’ll be removing all 27 stores in Denmark. They’re leaving a whole country without their delicious pizza! They’ve labelled Denmark a “loss making market” so the stores are shutting down and that’s just the way the cookie crumbles (#5).

Closing a bunch of underperforming stores is set to save the company between $16 million to $20 million a year, that’s a lot of cheddar (#6).

Don’t stress too much though, I have a feeling Dominos won’t be leaving our cities (or bellies) for a long time.