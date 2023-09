Daniel Andrews has resigned as premier of Victoria.

After nearly a decade in the top job, Mr Andrews will resign as premier and as the member for Mulgrave effective 5pm on Wednesday.

He made the announcement at a snap press conference at state parliament on Tuesday with his wife Cath beside him.

Mr Andrews became premier in November 2014, booting out a first-term Liberal government, and led Labor to two more victories in 2018 and 2022.