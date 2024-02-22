Legalising cannabis might be closer than we think! A parliamentary inquiry into the matter starts today, with the Senate Inquiry hosting its first hearing in Brisbane. They’re getting advice from a bunch of experts about the possibility of giving the green light to recreational cannabis on a federal level.

The lineup for the first round of hearings includes drug reform advocates, folks from the Australian Medical Association, the Australian Lawyers Alliance, and government officials. This all started with a bill introduced by Greens senator David Shoebridge last August.

“At least 40% of Australians have used cannabis and any law that makes almost half of us criminals needs to go,” he said at the time.

“We’ve been told to wait for cannabis law reform for too long, even when it’s obvious that the majority of harm caused is by policing and the war on drugs, not the plant.”

If Shoebridge’s bill gets the nod, it could mean legal weed for recreational use and the freedom to grow your plant at home. Following this, they’re talking about setting up a national agency to keep tabs on different cannabis strains, regulate home growers, and even allow cannabis cafes to operate.

There’s some serious cash on the line too! They’re estimating the government could rake in a cool $28 billion in tax revenue over the first ten years if the legislation passes.

But not everyone’s on board with the idea. The Australian Medical Association has raised concerns about potential health and social risks, worrying that legalising weed could strain an already stretched healthcare system.

As the hearings roll on, we’ll have to wait and see what the final report says when it drops on May 31st.