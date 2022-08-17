Coles will remove single-use plastic fresh produce bags in ACT supermarkets from next month in a trial which will encourage customers to bring in reusable options for their fruit and veggies.

From 31 August until 13 September, ACT customers who spend $5 in store on fruit and veggies will receive a free 3-pack of reusable mesh fresh produce bags – made with 90% recycled materials – in preparation for single-use plastic bags being removed from stores.

Single-use plastic fresh produce bags, also known as barrier bags, will be removed from all 12 stores across the ACT from 14 September.

Coles Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer Matt Swindells said the initiative is expected to reduce about 11 tonnes of plastic each year.

“Under our Together to Zero waste ambition, we are always looking for ways to reduce reliance on unnecessary and problematic single-use plastics packaging and provide sustainable solutions to our customers,” he said.

“This will be the first time a major Australian supermarket will trial a completely reusable method of helping customers purchase their fresh fruit and veggies.

“We will be looking closely at how our ACT customers respond. These insights will inform our consideration for potentially rolling this out to our customers nationally.”