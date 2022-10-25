While deliveries are already beginning to surge, Australia Post have revealed the very latest dates to get cards and parcels delivered across the country (and the world) in time for Christmas Day.

The postal service has also cautioned that items lodged after these dates will be delivered as quickly as possible, but they may not arrive until after Christmas.

Domestic mail

Let’s not muck around here – if you want your gift to land before Christmas Day, you’ll need to get them into a post box by December 12.

If you miss that date and are willing to pony up a bit more for Express Post, that deadline will push back to December 19.

However, if you’re posting pressies to or from WA or the NT, the cut-off dates are even earlier:

If you’re just sending cards and letters, the cut-off dates are:

Same state: Monday 19 December 2022

Monday 19 December 2022 Interstate: Thursday 15 December 2022

International mail

If you’re planning to send cards and gifts internationally via economy air, you’ll need to get everything in the post by November 14.

Those using International Standard and Express have a bit more time.

“If posting with International Express, some popular destinations like the USA, the UK, New Zealand and Canada should be sent by 9 December,” Australia Post had said in a statement.

Specific dates for specific international destinations (there’s like 180 of them) can be found here.

https://auspost.com.au/sending/christmas-sending-dates

They also warned that factors out of their control, including custom delays and overseas postal disruptions, could delay packages.