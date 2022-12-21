On WSFM on 2020 June 2022 a segment was published regarding the Logies awards from the night before. During that segment a comment was made by Brendan Jones which would be understood as critical of those who dealt in Parliament House with the rape allegations made by Ms Brittany Higgins against a fellow staffer.

A reference to Ms Higgins’ superiors was understood by Ms Fiona Brown , who held a senior position, to be a reference to her conduct. Due to the ongoing criminal proceedings we were previously unable to clarify our position.

We now apologise to Fiona Brown if our broadcast caused her any distress or concern and retract any imputation that may have arisen in relation to her.