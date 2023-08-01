A zoo in China has denied allegations that their sun bears are just people dressed up in costumes after a video of a bear standing on it’s hind legs went viral.

The Guardian reports in a statement from Hangzhou zoo from the perspective of the sun bear, “When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and amazing power … But not all bears are behemoths and danger personified. We Malayan bears are petite, the smallest bear in the world.”

The video that is circulating online depicts the bear on it’s hind legs with loose skin and looks very similar to a human in a suit.

WATCH: 🐻 A viral video of a black sun bear at the Hangzhou Zoo in China's Zhejiang province has some netizens convinced that it is a human in disguise. The zoo has since spoken out to quell the rumours, maintaining that it is "definitely a real animal". pic.twitter.com/hzHOZSnLPT — TODAY (@TODAYonline) July 31, 2023

The zoo has hit back in an audio message stating someone wearing a complex bear suit in the over 40 degree summers “would not last more than a few minutes before collapsing”.

