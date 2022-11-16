The official mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics have been revealed and it’s got the world talking.

The Phryges – bright red, triangular-shaped, odd little creatures that are based off the Phrygian cap; a soft, cone-shaped cap which, according to Hat Guide, is ‘associated in antiquity with several peoples in Eastern Europe and Anatolia (Turkey)’.

On vous présente la Phryge Olympique et la Phryge Paralympique !

Les mascottes de #Paris2024 ✨

Sportives, fêtardes… et françaises 🇫🇷 Here are the Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge!

The #Paris2024 mascots ✨

They are sporty, love to party… and are so French 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/plupKzQqNs — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 14, 2022

Why, other than the mascots being revealed for the first time is the world talking? We’re glad you asked.

People are saying the Phryges look like a clitoris! Yes, the female private part.

Credit: @Marme_elade/Twitter

We’ll leave it up to you to decide if you agree with that!