New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and what is a New Year’s celebration without fireworks! So if you’re in Sydney these holidays here are the best places to watch the fireworks on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Barangaroo Reserve

Barangaroo Reserve offers full panoramic views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge as well as big grassy areas for picnicking, dancing, and enjoying the company of friends and family. It is one of the city’s largest vantage points for fireworks and is located in the CBD’s northwest.

The Royal Botanic Garden

The city location with the greatest range of options for viewing the NYE fireworks in Sydney is the Royal Botanic Garden. There are wonderful unique events at the garden that all have great views of Sydney Harbour. A perfect place for everyone from couples to large families to celebrate the new year.

Hickson Road Reserve

With views of both the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Hickson Road Reserve is always one of the top places to see the NYE fireworks in Sydney. But because it’s so popular be sure to book tickets to secure your spot at Hickson Road Reserve.

Bradfield Park & Mary Booth Reserve

On the other side of the bridge, a great place to see the NYE fireworks in Sydney is Bradfield Park & Mary Booth Reserve. With great views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge and close proximity to public transport, it is a wonderful location to sit back and watch the fireworks. But be sure to book tickets here too!

McKell Park

If you’re wondering where to see fireworks in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, McKell Park is the place to be. It is usually closed at night but it’s open this New Year’s Eve, so its beautiful vantage point can be taken advantage of. Space is limited, so be sure to arrive early enough to secure a spot with a view of the bridge.

Birchgrove Park

With uninterrupted western views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Birchgrove Park is one of the best places to see the Sydney fireworks in the inner west. It has plenty of open space for friends and family and with 9pm fireworks, it is perfect for the young ones.

Well, wherever you watch the fireworks and celebrate New Year’s Eve this year we hope you have a wonderful holiday with the people closest to you!