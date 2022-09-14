A new public square in Sydney will bear the name of Queen Elizabeth II, the first of what will likely be many facilities across the country titled after the late monarch.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday announced the square at Hyde Park Barracks, at the heritage precinct on Macquarie Street, would be named Queen Elizabeth II Place.

The new square would connect Macquarie Street and The Domain and require the red-brick northern annex of the NSW Registrar General’s Building to be demolished.

The NSW government will work with the City of Sydney council to erect a monument to the Queen in the square.

“This is a great global city and we need to make the most of it – this plan will do that, but it also is a plan now which commemorates the life of Queen Elizabeth II,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

Mr Perrottet said the square would ensure future generations would know of the Queen’s work during her seven-decade reign.

“We will have this great plaza opened up for the people of NSW to enjoy, to appreciate, but most importantly to remember the service and dedication of Queen Elizabeth to the great people of NSW,” he said.

“This won’t just be a place for reflection – it will be a plaza for our people.”

The prime minister will fly from Sydney to London on Thursday night to attend the Queen’s state funeral next week.

Mr Albanese will meet with King Charles III and the prime ministers of other Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace.

He will also view the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall and sign a condolence book at Lancaster House.

The prime minister will meet with his new UK counterpart, Liz Truss, during his visit and has flagged a possible meeting with US President Joe Biden and other close allies.

Mr Albanese will travel to the UK alongside the 10 “everyday Australians” who will represent the nation at the state funeral.

They include racehorse trainer Chris Waller, wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott, Senior Australian of the Year Valmai Dempsey and Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin.

Recipients of Australia’s highest military honour, the Victoria Cross, including army veteran Ben Roberts-Smith, will also attend the funeral.

Mr Albanese said the decision to invite Victoria Cross recipients such as Mr Roberts-Smith was made by Buckingham Palace.

The prime minister will return to Australia in time for a national day of mourning on September 22 and a parliamentary condolence motion the day day after.

Queensland’s opposition has launched a petition to rename Brisbane’s Cross River Rail project the Elizabeth Line in honour of the late Queen.

