Summer is around the corner and as the days get longer it means it’s time to shift the clocks and go into daylight saving time.

When does it start:

This year it will begin at 2am on Sunday the 2nd of October

Should I move my clock backwards or forwards?

Clocks on phones and other devices will change automatically, but manual clocks will need to be moved forward 1 hour from 2am to 3am.

When will daylight saving end?

It finishes on the first Sunday of April, it will be April 2nd 2023.

Which states and territories have daylight saving time?