Are you a pet parent/guardian/enthusiast? Well, we’ve got some ‘pawsome’ news for you!

Australia’s first national pet show has been announced and its very first stop is Sydney.

Bringing together a range of experts and exhibitors from the pet industry, the multi-zone event will give attendees the opportunity to hear from celebrity vets, be entertained with stage shows and activations, interact with pets and breeders and participate in photo opportunities.

Dr Katrina Warren, Dr Kate Adams, Dr Kate Mornement, Dr Audrey and Dr Alison Shen, Ben Dessen and the Unusual Pet Vets will all set up shop for some ‘ultimutt’ fun, showcasing the best of the pet industry while celebrating positive pet ownershiop.

“We’re so excited to be kicking off Australia’s first national pet show with our inaugural event, starting in Sydney. We have a great line-up of talent who will be sharing their expertise over the weekend and a range of incredible exhibitors that have everything a pet lover could need. And while dogs and cats are a large part of the Australian pet market, we have made sure to include other family pets throughout the show to ensure the ultimate pet experience,” says Managing Director, Cameron Just.

“We hope that this event gives pet owners the chance to explore and immerse themselves in all things pets as they get up and close with their favourite animals.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first event will take place in Sydney on November 5th – 6th from 9am – 4pm at Sydney Olympic Park with part proceeds supporting Sydney Dogs and Cats Home.

For more information, to book tickets or view the show timetable visit www.thepetshow.com.au. You’d be barking mad to miss this one!