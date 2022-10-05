Imagine covering your entire house in doodles.

British artist Sam Cox (yes, I’m choosing to ignore the pun) has used more than 900 litres of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs to do exactly that.

Unsurprisingly, he’s known as Mr Doodle, and he has described his creation as ‘paradise’.

“It’s just been a lifelong dream of mine to completely doodle a house,” he said. “Ever since I was really young, it’s been my favourite thing to do. It’s a huge project but it’s been totally fun and I loved it.”

Surprisingly, Mr Doodle is married.

His wife Alena was, thankfully, on board with the two-year redecoration, which doesn’t seem to give her a migraine… in fact, the opposite.

“It’s actually very relaxing for us, we got used to this house. It’s been a project for two years and we got used to everything around us,” Alena says.

The project started in the main bedroom and spread throughout the house.

