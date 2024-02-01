Ed Sheeran may have just met his toughest audience yet — a room full of unimpressed cats.

In a video he shared on Instagram on Tuesday, he attempted to serenade a group of cats in what appears to be a cat cafe, a move he replicated from a decade ago.

And just like before, it failed.

“Trying to win over the same kitties that ran away from me in 2014, same results,” he captioned the clip.

“It was not more successful than the last visit, no,” Sheeran joked, as the video cut to a clip from 2014.

Check it out…

