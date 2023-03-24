P!NK is a music industry legend and part of being a legend, as a woman particularly, includes standing up for yourself.

While she’s been taking control of her image since her 2001 sophomore album Missaundaztood, social media has given the singer-songwriter another platform to speak her mind and shut down any negativity against her and other female artists.

At this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, P!nk will be receiving the 2023 Icon Award so we’re taking a look back at all of the times P!nk shut down internet trolls with some of the most savage clap backs.

One favourite came in 2018, after P!nk slayed a performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII all while fighting off the flu. When internet trolls came to hate on her performance, she shot back with, “Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing out countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning”

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Speaking of the Super Bowl, can you believe people called out Lady Gaga’s epic 2017 Halftime show for “copying” P!nk just because she did some acrobatics? Of course, the “So What?” singer shut all of it down and showed support for a fellow outspoken pop artist.

“Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing… Lady Gaga killed it yesterday,” she wrote. “Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years!”

P!nk also doesn’t have any time for parent shaming and has repeatedly defended herself and her longtime husband, Carey Hart against social media criticism.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? Shit, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?” she fired back at a commenter in 2018.

Keep scrolling to read more clap backs.

You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. https://t.co/3WcH2TRrHW — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive. 🤙🏼 — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10’years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I ❤️Xtina, we’ve made amends…. https://t.co/4lcGu2mySV — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

Let’s be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don’t have to like me at all, I’m ok with that. Just be a decent person. — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

That is the highest compliment you could pay me. DISSENT IS THE CORNERSTONE OF DEMOCRACY. just because they believe in total rule – doesn’t mean we have to listen. I DISSENT. We dissent. if we were irrelevant- those dislikes wouldn’t be happening. https://t.co/oFgthXGW1W — P!nk (@Pink) July 21, 2022