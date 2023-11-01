After the tragic passing of Matthew Perry on Sunday, who played Chandler Bing on Friends, our social media has been flooded with videos reminiscing on the best moments of his iconic character.

Prior to his death, Matthew Perry actually confirmed which Chandler joke was his all-time favourite from the series in an interview with Good Morning America back in 2017, and it wasn’t one we expected.

The moment occurred in the season two episode “The One With Ross’s New Girlfriend”, where Joey tried convincing Chandler to go to his family tailor but couldn’t recall when he got his first suit made.

Watch Matthew recap the iconic moment in the interview below.

WATCH: @MatthewPerry talks about 'FRIENDS' and his all-time favorite Chandler Bing one-liner! pic.twitter.com/lEPqAbj1JE — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 30, 2017

No one compares to the comedy genius that was Matthew Perry as Chandler.

Our hearts broke at the end when he said “I miss it too.”

Watch the moment in full below:

Yesterday, the main cast of the show released a statement about Matthew, saying “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The heartbreaking tribute was signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Reminisce on some of Matthew Perry’s best jokes in the video below but maybe get the tissues out.

"I'm not great at advice. But can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" Chandler was one of my favourite TV characters ever. No one could have played Chandler other than Matthew Perry. His death feels like a gut punch. Here are some of his best jokespic.twitter.com/s0Syj4T8SQ — Red Marrow (@RedMarrow_) October 29, 2023