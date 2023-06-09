Since Taylor Hawkins’ death in March 2022, the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl hasn’t really said anything publicly, unless it was during an onstage appearance.

Until now.

For the first time in well over a year, Grohl has directly thanked fans on social media with a heartfelt handwritten note.

“It’s been a while,” Grohl began.

“Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder.

“When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. When I see your joy, it brings me joy.

“But, I see you. And it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again.

“See you soon.”