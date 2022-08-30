We’ve got some great news for Yellowstone fans!

The series which delves into the events of the Dutton family and stars Hollywood legend Kevin Costner, will premiere on November 14, the same day as the US.

Alongside the bombshell sneak peek, Stan has also announced that the show will make its grand return with a mammoth two-hour premiere event on the day of release.

In the brand new trailer – which you can watch above – we see a flash of John Dutton (Costner) who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Without revealing too much the intense trailer suggests “All Will Be Revealed”… we’re on the edge of our seats!

Watch the teaser trailer here:

