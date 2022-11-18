Ellen Pompeo is officially bidding farewell to Grey’s Anatomy after 19 seasons as the lead.

Ellen made the announcement Thursday on social media, saying she’s “eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support” she’s received over the last 19 seasons playing Meredith Grey.

Ellen appeared in more than 400 episodes of the show. there were recent rumours she might reunite with former Grey’s costar Patrick Dempsey on a new show, Patrick shot the reports down. While Ellen has said goodbye for now, she’s not entirely closing down her Grey’s chapter and has said “I’ll definitely be back to visit.”