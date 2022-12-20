“My God, where would she be without that conservatorship now? I ain’t gonna paint you no pretty pictures. That conservatorship was one hell of a time, and without it I don’t know if she would be alive now,” he told The Sun, adding that he doesn’t believe “she would’ve got the kids back without the conservatorship.”
During much of Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie shared custody with Federline.
“They didn’t miss no time with their mother. They didn’t miss no time with their father. My main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship. And the conservatorship, like I said, gave Kevin a sense of peace and protection. The judge’s rules (which required supervised visits) were a great tool. They allowed us to help the kids, but also to protect Britney too. Had the conservatorship not been there, she would never have got her boys back,” Jamie said.
Kevin and Jamie’s book is not the first written by someone in the Spears family. Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir Things I Should Have Said earlier this year, and we all know how that went.