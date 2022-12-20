The book is about Federline’s “experience of fatherhood,” Page Six reports, citing journalist Daphne Barak, who said both men “are now speaking to each other once again” after a rough patch in their relationship.That rough patch hit its peak in 2019 when Federline obtained a restraining order against Jamie after he allegedly abused his grandson Sean Preston, 17. He was never charged criminally, but the restraining order prevented him from seeing Sean and his other grandson Jayden James, 16, for three years.In recent Britney Spears news, Jamie opened up for the first time about his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. He claims that it actually “saved her life.”

“My God, where would she be without that conservatorship now? I ain’t gonna paint you no pretty pictures. That conservatorship was one hell of a time, and without it I don’t know if she would be alive now,” he told The Sun, adding that he doesn’t believe “she would’ve got the kids back without the conservatorship.”

During much of Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie shared custody with Federline.

“They didn’t miss no time with their mother. They didn’t miss no time with their father. My main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship. And the conservatorship, like I said, gave Kevin a sense of peace and protection. The judge’s rules (which required supervised visits) were a great tool. They allowed us to help the kids, but also to protect Britney too. Had the conservatorship not been there, she would never have got her boys back,” Jamie said.

Kevin and Jamie’s book is not the first written by someone in the Spears family. Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir Things I Should Have Said earlier this year, and we all know how that went.