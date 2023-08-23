The Matildas left a nation stunned with their incredible World Cup run – sparking a national conversation about the future of the sport here in Australia.

Now, Sam Kerr is leading the call for change by announcing her own academy to train the next generation of players.

Fronted by the iconic striker, the academy will be for children aged between three and 14 and will begin on football pitches in Australia next year.

You can register for the academy here.

“Being in the position I’m in today, I want to give back to the sport I love and to my young fans.” Kerr said,

“It’s an incredible privilege to be able to share what I have learned to better the sport, to build a legacy, and to inspire and connect with the next generation of Australian footballers.